UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Building Construction Prices Rise In Second Quarter

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 02:36 PM

Canada's building construction prices rise in second quarter

Canada's residential building construction prices jumped 7.5 percent in the second quarter of 2021, according to Statistics Canada on Wednesday

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Canada's residential building construction prices jumped 7.5 percent in the second quarter of 2021, according to Statistics Canada on Wednesday.

It was the largest increase since the series began in 2017, accelerating from a 4.9 percent increase in the first quarter. Meanwhile, non-residential building construction prices grew 3.7 percent, the fastest pace since the second quarter of 2008.

Construction costs for single-detached houses and apartment buildings contributed the most to the residential building construction price growth in the second quarter.

The price increase for non-residential construction was mostly attributable to office buildings, warehouses and shopping centers.

Higher residential building construction prices in the second quarter were largely due to record high lumber and wood product prices.

Prices for lumber and other wood products surged 27.9 percent from the first to the second quarter of 2021.

The price surge was due to ongoing supply chain constraints, combined with high demand for new houses and renovations in the wake of changing preferences for more space during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as low-interest rates.

The supply chain constraints included operational delays at sawmills, as well as transportation difficulties.

Additional demand from the United States added to building material shortages in Canada.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Canada Price United States 2017 From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi ranks among top 3 fastest 5G capitals wo ..

7 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.57 a barrel W ..

22 minutes ago

Google and Kantar release ‘Journey to Digital’ ..

27 minutes ago

No polio case reported in Punjab in first half of ..

45 minutes ago

Lawyer shot dead in sargodha

41 seconds ago

PM performs e-balloting of 2,000 low-cost LDA flat ..

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.