Canadian Government Allots C$101.4 Billion Toward Pandemic Recovery Plan - Budget

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The Canadian government has allotted $80.93 billion (C$101.4 billion) over the next three years towards recovery from the economic devastation inflicted upon the country the coronavirus pandemic, the country's 2021 Federal budget revealed.

On Monday, Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Chrystia Freeland, delivered the country's first budget since March 19, 2019.

"Budget 2021 includes C$101.4 billion over three years in proposed investments as part of the Government of Canada's growth plan that will create good jobs and support a resilient and inclusive recovery," Canada's Department of Finance said in a press release.

The stimulus package includes funding towards a child-care program, extending the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) - a $1,400 monthly benefit for workers affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic - and establishing a $11.97 (C$15) federal minimum wage.

According to the budget, Canada's real GDP and employment levels are expected to reach pre-pandemic levels at some point during 2021, ahead of schedule according to the Department of Finance.

