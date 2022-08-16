Canvas footwear exports witness 2171.43 percent increase

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Canvas Footwear exports during the first month of fiscal year of 2022-23 grew up by 2171.43 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22, Canvas footwear worth US $159 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 7 thousand during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Footwear increased by 31.98 percent, worth US $ 14,305 thousand as compared to exports of $10,839 thousand during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Footwear exports also increased by 28.03 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $16,829 thousand as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $13,145 thousand.

During the period under review, Other footwear exports increased by 2.87 percent, worth US$ 2,365 thousand in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 2,299 thousand of the same period of last year.

\395