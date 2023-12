(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (Rtd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah called on Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akthar.

The matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

Dr. Shamshad Akhter said that Federal government is committed with its constitutional obligations and would assist KPK government in resolving financial issues, the Ministry of Finance posted on X on Wednesday.