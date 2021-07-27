UrduPoint.com
Carpets, Rugs, Mats Exports Increase 36.89 Per Cent

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 02:42 PM

Carpets, rugs, mats exports increase 36.89 per cent

Carpets, rugs and mats exports during twelve months of FY 2020-21 grew by 36.89 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

During the period from July-June 2020-21, carpets, rugs and mats worth US $ 74,201 thousand were exported as compared to worth US $ 54,204 thousands of the same period last year.

During the period from July-June 2020-21, carpets, rugs and mats worth US $ 74,201 thousand were exported as compared to worth US $ 54,204 thousands of the same period last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of sports goods increased by 5.84 per cent as worth US $ 277,691 thousands as compared to the exports of US $ 262,368 thousands of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, gloves exports increased by 2.71 per cent as worth US $ 72,925 thousands were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 71,003 thousands of same period of last year.

During the period under view, others exports increased by 55.14 per cent as worth US $ 73,120 thousands were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 47,131 thousands of same period of last year.

