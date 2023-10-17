Open Menu

CCP Approves Bank Alfalah Acquisition Of Shares In Qistbazaar

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2023 | 07:40 PM

CCP approves Bank Alfalah acquisition of shares in Qistbazaar

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the entry of a financial institution into the consumer market of “Buy Now Pay Later Service

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the entry of a financial institution into the consumer market of “Buy Now Pay Later Service.”

CCP received an application for acquisition from QistBazaar (Private) Limited for the subscription of 7.2% of its shareholding by Bank Alfalah Limited.

The Phase-I competition assessment of this transaction revealed that the proposed acquisition would not lead to the dominance of the Acquirer in the relevant market post-transaction, said a press release issued here.

Therefore, CCP granted its authorization under Section 11 of the Competition Act, 2010, and CCP’s Merger Regulations, 2016.

QistBazaar sells white goods, electronics and home goods online on the “buy now pay later” model. In the current inflationary situation in the economy, it is a major facility for those who are struggling financially.

The purchase of shares by Bank Alfalah will provide the necessary financing for Qistbazaar to provide better service and improve its infrastructure.

It will also open up a new online market for consumers enhancing competition with retailers across the region. This will improve services to the consumers.

CCP is very keen to remove all obstacles and impediments in every sector of the economy to enhance competition.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lead 2016 Bank Alfalah Limited Competition Commission Of Pakistan Market All From

Recent Stories

SEC forms permanent committee for those without so ..

SEC forms permanent committee for those without social care

5 minutes ago
 PITB Sports Gala Held At Qadaffi Stadium

PITB Sports Gala Held At Qadaffi Stadium

7 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers Rs 20m from 698 defaulters on 34th ..

LESCO recovers Rs 20m from 698 defaulters on 34th day of recovery campaign

2 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan M ..

Provincial Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad visits Civil Veterinary H ..

2 minutes ago
 Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram vi ..

Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram visits hospitals

2 minutes ago
 Nishtar Hospital turns into hotbed of problems for ..

Nishtar Hospital turns into hotbed of problems for patients, doctors alike

2 minutes ago
Hungarian Air Chief admires PAF personnel's profes ..

Hungarian Air Chief admires PAF personnel's professionalism, lauds it's remarkab ..

16 seconds ago
 City Police chief visits SITE Super Highway Associ ..

City Police chief visits SITE Super Highway Association of Industry

2 minutes ago
 PODA struggle for women rights

PODA struggle for women rights

2 minutes ago
 Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PM ..

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD

2 minutes ago
 Sindh CM, Chinese company agreed to remove bottlen ..

Sindh CM, Chinese company agreed to remove bottlenecks to start KCR project

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews preparations of ‘Lahore Lah ..

Commissioner reviews preparations of ‘Lahore Lahore aye’ festival

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business