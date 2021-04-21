CDA urged for regularizing all non-conforming businesses

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Wednesday urged the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to consider regularizing all non-conforming businesses in Federal capital to promote trade and business activities as well as creating livelihood opportunities.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, ICCI leading a delegation visited CDA Headquarters and held a meeting with Amir Ali Ahmed, Chairman CDA.

They discuss matters for uplifting of the Capital and de-sealing of shops, which were sealed due to non-conforming use.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that many businesses from trade and industry were operating in the federal capital since long and CDA has now started to seal shops in some areas due to non-conforming use, but this action was disrupting the business activities.

He said that CDA has also issued notices to some industries for non-conforming use while these industries were promoting exports and providing jobs to thousands of workers.

He emphasized that instead of taking direct action in markets and industrial areas, CDA should always take ICCI on board so that amicable solutions of such issues could be found with joint efforts.

ICCI President said that all these businesses were doing legal business and urged CDA to consider regularizing them instead of issuing them show cause notices or sealing shops.

He said that due to Covid-19 pandemic, our economy was already facing great problems and this situation demanded that every business related institution including CDA should facilitate ease of doing business instead of taking measures that would cause further contraction in business activities.

He said that in this age of competitive business environment, business dynamics have changed significantly, therefore, he urged the CDA Board to revise/amend CDA bylaws to allow change of trade to industries and regularize all non-conforming businesses that will also generate significant revenue for the civic body.

Abdul Rauf Alam, Convener, ICCI CDA Committee and other members of delegation said that CDA had started development works in markets and industrial areas, which was appreciated by the business community.

However, its pace was very slow and urged that the CDA to speed up pace of all development works including restoration of streetlights, carpeting of roads, repair of footpaths, renovation of sewerage, sanitation and water supply systems.

Amir Ali Ahmed, Chairman, CDA appreciated the suggestions given by Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President ICCI and his delegation and said that they would be given due consideration.

He also issued instructions to his team about tackling non-conforming issue of businesses and said that in these circumstances, measures should be taken to facilitate the growth of business activities. He assured that CDA would handle the issue of non-conforming use of businesses in cooperation with ICCI to find out amicable solution of such issues.