Open Menu

CDNS Attains Rs210 Billion Targets In Fresh Bonds

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2023 | 01:30 PM

CDNS attains Rs210 billion targets in fresh bonds

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has attained target of Rs210 billion in fresh bonds in the current fiscal year, from July 1st to August 31th, 2023-24.

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) surpassed the annual target and achieved the target of Rs 1.6 trillion in fresh bonds in the current fiscal year from July 1st to June 30th, 2022-23, the senior official of CDNS told APP here on Friday.

This is Rs 200 billion additional annual target than the target of Rs1300 billion for the previous financial year 2021-22, he said.

"The CDNS has set a reviewed saving target of Rs 1.4 trillion for the current financial year (2021-22) which will "promote the savings culture in the country," he said.

In view of the current market trend in the country, the ambitious target had been set to further improve the savings culture, he said.

"He said that at present, work was being done on institutional reforms in CDNS and new reforms and innovations were being introduced.

"He said, "At this time Automated Teller Machine (ATM) has also been introduced in CDNS which will provide enough facilities to the users." Replying to a question, he said the CDNS has collected an investment of Rs16 billion in the month of July 2023-24 through Islamic investment bonds.

The directorate has set a target of Rs 75 billion for the new financial year 2023-24 for Islamic finance bonds, he said.

Replying to a question, he said the CDNS's aim was to introduce new dimensions in the Islamic finance sector.He informed that CDNS had reviewed and set a target of Rs 60 billion in the fiscal year (2022-23) for Islamic investment to introduce the new products in the market.

"Islamic finance has a very important role in the global financial sector at this time, and a large part of the economy of many major countries currently includes Islamic finance," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Teller June July August Market From Billion

Recent Stories

OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affai ..

OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs Received the Consul General ..

18 minutes ago
 Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilatera ..

Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilateral Exercise

21 minutes ago
 Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Compa ..

Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Companion, Now Available Nationwide

24 minutes ago
 CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

26 minutes ago
 Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 ..

Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 begins today

29 minutes ago
 DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders ..

DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders for action-packed sports day

1 hour ago
ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Ce ..

ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Central Asia to attract tourists ..

1 hour ago
 Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore ..

Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore airport

2 hours ago
 UAE, New Zealand enter preliminary discussions on ..

UAE, New Zealand enter preliminary discussions on Comprehensive Economic Partner ..

2 hours ago
 Public on edge as fresh hike take petrol, diesel p ..

Public on edge as fresh hike take petrol, diesel prices beyond 300 mark per litr ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business