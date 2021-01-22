Chemicals, pharmaceuticals products exports increased 16.02%

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Chemicals and Pharma products exports during FY 2020-21 grew by 16.02 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Dec 20, Chemicals and pharma products worth US $ 551,151 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 475,035 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Surgical goods and Medical instruments increased by 3.11 per cent, worth US $ 213,311 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 206,871 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Cutlery exports increased by 25.41 percent, worth US $ 59,478 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 47,428 thousand of same period of last year.