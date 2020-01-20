UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Injects $36B Into Financial System

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 04:07 PM

China injects $36B into financial system

China's Central Bank on Monday infused nearly $36 billion in country's market, according to the local media

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ):China's Central Bank on Monday infused nearly $36 billion in country's market, according to the local media.

A statement by People's Bank of China said it injected 250 billion yuan ($36.4 billion) into the country's financial system at an interest rate of 2.65%, the daily ECNS reported.

It said the financial infusion into the market will lead to liquidity in the banking system at a reasonably sufficient level before the spring festival.

The process was completed through a 14-day reverse repo under which the Central Bank purchases securities from commercial banks with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

The country will have the spring festival on Jan. 25 to celebrate the new year on the traditional Chinese calendar. It is one of several Lunar New Years in Asia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bank Lead Market Media From Agreement Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo leads efforts to develop Dama gazelle c ..

24 minutes ago

World's 22 richest men have more than all women in ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korea, UAE to celebrate 40th year of relationsh ..

19 minutes ago

Malaysia to send 110 more containers of plastic wa ..

17 minutes ago

Literary luminary 'Jamiluddin Aali' remembered on ..

17 minutes ago

Next Conference on Libya Scheduled for Early Febru ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.