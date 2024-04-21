Open Menu

China-Pak JV Introduces Advanced Harvester Machine For Canola Crops

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2024 | 04:40 PM

China-Pak JV introduces advanced harvester machine for canola crops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Pakistan’s Evyol Group have demonstrated advanced harvester attachments aimed at controlling shattering losses in canola crop in Bhakkar district of Punjab on Wednesday. The Evyol Group provides high-quality canola seeds developed by Wuhan Qingfa Hesheng Seed Co. to Pakistani farmers under a joint venture with the Chinese company.

‘Qingfa’s HC-021C canola has 0.7 percent Erucic Acid and 15 mm/gm Glucosinolate, much lower than the global standard of 2% and 30 mm/gm, respectively. Therefore, the Chinese canola variety is dubbed as ‘00’ for having the least hazardous contents, Zafar Iqbal, Head Certus Seeds, a division of Evyol, said during a presentation to farmers and journalists.

Zafar said that they observed shattering losses to the tune of 200-400 kilograms per acre.

‘We informed our Chinese JV partner, which sent these advanced attachments to control the losses’, Zafar said. The optimum yield of HC-021C is around 1500-1600 kgs per acre, he said.

In the next phase, the Chinese partner will send small pressing machines to enable the farmers to extract canola oil at household level, he added.

Zafar said that Pakistan imports 4.4 million tons of edible oil worth around $3.8 billion.

The Chinese canola variety can bridge this gap and save precious foreign reserves for Pakistan besides increasing profitability for local farmers, he said.

‘We started selling the HC-021C seeds in 2019.

So far, it is being cultivated on over 100,000 acres of land. Our target is 12.5 million acres to make Pakistan self sufficient in edible oil’, Zafar said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab China Company Oil Wuhan Bhakkar Kyrgystani Som 2019 Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

17 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

17 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

17 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

17 hours ago
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

17 hours ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

17 hours ago
 6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

17 hours ago
 Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

18 hours ago
 Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win str ..

Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

18 hours ago
 1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business