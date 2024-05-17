Open Menu

China To See Mild Growth In Consumer Inflation: Official

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2024 | 03:40 PM

China to see mild growth in consumer inflation: official

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) China's consumer inflation is expected to see a mild pick-up after the country's supportive policies boost consumption demand, an official said Friday.

Liu Aihua, spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), told a press conference that there has been improvement in the country's consumer inflation as consumer demand, with service demand in particular, continued to recover last month.

Food prices are expected to remain low because of seasonal factors, but boosted by equipment renewals and trade-ins of consumer goods, consumer demand will continue to improve, while the general prices will stabilize and see mild growth, Liu said.

The country's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, edged up 0.

3 percent year on year in April. On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.1 percent in April, reversing the 1-percent fall from the previous month, according to the NBS.

Producer price index, which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went down 2.5 percent year on year in April, with the pace of decrease easing from a 2.8-percent decline in March.

Liu said there will still be uncertainties in the global commodity prices, but with the country's large-scale equipment renewals and trade-ins of consumer goods gradually taking effect, demand in relevant industries will get lifted, leading to a rebound in the producer price index growth.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Price March April From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones f ..

Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches

34 minutes ago
 Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New Yo ..

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a fl ..

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..

43 minutes ago
 Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs ..

Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting

58 minutes ago
 CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facil ..

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level

3 hours ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast

3 hours ago
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press con ..

SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia push ..

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast

16 hours ago
 SPSC announces final results of Combined Competiti ..

SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020

16 hours ago
 Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in seriou ..

Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business