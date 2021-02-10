(@FahadShabbir)

SHIJIAZHUANG (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :China's benchmark power coal price dropped slightly during the past week.

The Bohai-Rim Steam-Coal Price Index (BSPI), a gauge of coal prices in northern China's major ports, stood at 617 Yuan (about 95.82 U.S.

Dollars) per tonne Wednesday, down 2 yuan week on week, according to the Qinhuangdao Ocean Shipping Coal Trading Market Co. Ltd.

Released by the Qinhuangdao Ocean Shipping Coal Trading Market Co. Ltd. every Wednesday, the BSPI is a leading indicator of China's coal prices.