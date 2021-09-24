China's centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) saw their profit surge in the first eight months of this year, official data showed Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :China's centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) saw their profit surge in the first eight months of this year, official data showed Friday.

The central SOEs saw combined business revenue totaling 23 trillion Yuan (3.56 trillion U.S.

Dollars) during the January-August period, up 25.6 percent year on year, said Tan Zuojun, deputy head of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

Net profits of these firms totaled 1.35 trillion yuan, jumping 91 percent from a year ago, or 43.6 percent higher than the 2019 level, Tan said.