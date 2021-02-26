UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Crude Oil Reserves At Full Capacity After Beijing's Stockpiling Push - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

China's Crude Oil Reserves at Full Capacity After Beijing's Stockpiling Push - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) China's crude oil reserves have consistently risen to over 100 days worth of net imports, pushing the limits of stockpiles and making it challenging to find new reservoirs, confidential sources told Bloomberg on Friday.

"In terms of crude stockpiling, we believe China's goal will not stop at 100 or 120 days of reserves. National security is among the priorities for the coming years and this will sustain continuous stockbuilds," an analyst at industry consultancy FGE Mia Geng said.

China is the world's largest importer of crude oil. Since last year, Beijing has been pushing to increase government stockpiles to hold at least 90 days of net imports following the oil prices crash caused by the pandemic.

Currently, government and commercial reserves fluctuate at 100-120 days of net import.

Significant reserves ensure that a country like China that relies heavily on oil imports will not be affected by disruptions in shipments. According to the International Energy Agency, countries should have enough crude to cover at least 90 days of net imports.

Bloomberg reports that China's crude oil imports were estimated at 10.9 million barrels a day last year, current stockpile levels reaching approx. 1.09 billion barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Import China Oil Beijing Government Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid watches part of Dubai Stage of ..

26 minutes ago

87,263 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been adminis ..

56 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

2 hours ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

3 hours ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

3 hours ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.