UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's FDI Inflow Up 6.2 Pct To Record High In 2020

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 12:47 PM

China's FDI inflow up 6.2 pct to record high in 2020

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 6.2 percent year on year to a record high of 999.98 billion yuan in 2020, the Ministry of Commerce said Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 6.2 percent year on year to a record high of 999.98 billion Yuan in 2020, the Ministry of Commerce said Wednesday.

In U.S. Dollar terms, the inflow went up 4.5 percent year on year to 144.37 billion Dollars.

The country managed to emerge from COVID-19 and meet its target of stabilizing foreign investment in 2020, bucking the downward trend in global foreign investment, the ministry said.

In 2020, China's foreign investment touched a record high, with its growth pace quickened and global share increased.

The structure of the country's foreign investment was further optimized. Foreign investment in the service industry came in at 776.8 billion yuan in 2020, up 13.9 percent year on year, while that in the high-tech service sector rose 28.5 percent.

Investment from the Netherlands surged 47.6 percent year on year, while that from Britain rose 30.7 percent, according to the ministry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar China Netherlands 2020 Commerce From Industry Share Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

NAB closes all inquiries against Chaudhary brother ..

11 minutes ago

Nigeria expects to receive 100,000 doses of Pfizer ..

4 minutes ago

Road Accident in Eastern India Kills 13 People, In ..

4 minutes ago

Partial lockdown in Beijing over Covid-19 outbreak ..

7 minutes ago

Six booked over power theft in sargodha

7 minutes ago

Positive COVID-19 tests by Australian Open players ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.