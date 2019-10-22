China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Closes Lower
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 04:51 PM
China's interbank treasury bond index in net price closed 0.04 percent lower at 984.95 points Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System
The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.
The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 4:30 p.m.