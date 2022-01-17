UrduPoint.com

China's Monthly Road Logistics Price Index Rises In December

Published January 17, 2022

China's road logistics price index rose last December from a year ago, industry data showed

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :China's road logistics price index rose last December from a year ago, industry data showed.

The index came in at 102.5 last month, rising 3.6 percent year on year and edging up 0.99 percent on a monthly basis, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

The demand for road logistics improved last month as China's economy maintained steady growth, the survey said.

The road logistics industry is expected to continue the upward trend at the beginning of this year following effective epidemic prevention and control and further economic development, according to the survey.

China's road logistics price index is based on the average price in the last week of December 2012, with the monthly index starting point at 100.

