China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Down Monday

Mon 06th December 2021 | 04:56 PM

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, dropped 9.6 basis points to 1.817 percent Monday.

The seven-day rate gained 5.1 basis points to 2.129 percent, the one-month rate edged up 0.1 basis points to 2.

358 percent, and the one-year rate was down 0.5 basis points to 2.746 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

