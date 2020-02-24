UrduPoint.com
China's Rare Earth Price Index Up

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 05:32 PM

China's rare earth price index up

The China Rare Earth Price Index rose 0.01 percent from the previous working day to 1,136.89 points Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The China Rare Earth Price Index rose 0.01 percent from the previous working day to 1,136.89 points Monday.

Compiled by the China Economic Information Service and Baotou Rare Earth Products Exchange, the index reflects the overall price trend in the rare earth market.

The index is a part of China's rare earth serial in-dices, which also include a prosperity index and a development index.

