UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Shanxi Posts Record High Foreign Trade In 2020

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 02:52 PM

China's Shanxi posts record high foreign trade in 2020

The foreign trade of north China's Shanxi Province reached 150.58 billion yuan (about 23.26 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020, a record high and up 4 percent year on year, the local customs said Tuesday

TAIYUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The foreign trade of north China's Shanxi Province reached 150.58 billion Yuan (about 23.26 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2020, a record high and up 4 percent year on year, the local customs said Tuesday.

Statistics show that Shanxi's exports increased by 8.7 percent to 87.7 billion yuan, while its imports dropped 1.9 percent to 62.88 billion yuan last year.

The United States, the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations were the province's top three trading partners. The trade between the province and Belt and Road countries reached 34.83 billion yuan, up 5.3 percent, which accounted for 23.1 percent of the province's total foreign trade.

The province exported about 20.8 million mobile phones with a value of 52.99 billion yuan, up 11.5 percent and 17.5 percent, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Mobile China European Union Road United States 2020 Top Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

With commitment, solidarity and embracing science, ..

10 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Repub ..

10 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Australia&#039;s Governor ..

10 minutes ago

Ukrainian Parliament Authorizes Foreign Military E ..

5 seconds ago

Road accident kills 2, wounds 27 in W.Afghanistan

6 seconds ago

AstraZeneca rejects 'incorrect' reports on Covid j ..

7 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.