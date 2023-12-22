Open Menu

Chinese EV Automaker BYD To Build Car Factory In Hungary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Chinese EV automaker BYD to build car factory in Hungary

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) China's top electric automaker BYD will build a car factory in Hungary, the company said Friday, as it pushes forward with plans for expansion into Europe despite growing concerns around fair competition.

BYD Europe said the factory in the southern city of Szeged would mark "a significant step toward green mobility in Europe" as it made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier this year, the firm became the first global manufacturer to pass the five million milestone in electric vehicle (EV) production, crowning itself "the world's leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles and power batteries".

The growing success of Chinese EV firms in foreign markets has started to draw scrutiny, however.

In China, the EV sector has benefited from decades of subsidies issued by Beijing in related tech fields.

The European Union this year announced an investigation into these subsidies, citing unfair competition.

But Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's longstanding policy to "look East" has seen Asian businesses offered lucrative tax breaks, infrastructure and job creation subsidies to lure them to his country.

The factory "will be one of the largest investments in the history of the Hungarian economy", Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a statement, without giving a specific figure.

BYD already has operations in Hungary, including an electric bus factory.

With the new car factory, the company "hopes to accelerate the entry of new energy passenger vehicles into the European market, further deepen (the firm's) global layout, and actively promote the green transformation of the global energy structure", it said on Chinese social media.

The plant will be constructed in phases and is expected to create thousands of local jobs, BYD said.

Hungary is set to become a major producer of EV batteries -- second in Europe after Germany -- with a huge factory also planned by Chinese group CATL.

Originally specialising in battery production, BYD moved into the automotive sector in 2003 and has since become a heavyweight in EV production.

It still faces stiff competition from several local brands -- including XPeng, Nio and Geely -- but still announced a record quarterly profit in October.

Foreign automotive leaders like Tesla, BMW, Mercedes and Audi depend on BYD for their batteries.

The company ceased production of gasoline-powered cars last year, and is now focusing exclusively on hybrid and electric models.

BYD launched its European offensive in 2022 at the Paris Motor Show, and targets growing sales with its Atto 3 small SUV and its Dolphin hatchback.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Europe China Social Media Twitter European Union Company Vehicles Vehicle Car Job Germany Mercedes Beijing Paris Szeged Hungary October Market From Audi BMW Top Tesla Asia Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary’s brother arrested from Jehlum

Fawad Chaudhary’s brother arrested from Jehlum

29 minutes ago
 SC directs ECP to address PTI’s concerns about l ..

SC directs ECP to address PTI’s concerns about level-playing field

40 minutes ago
 Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace Sarfaraz as Wick ..

Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace Sarfaraz as Wicketkeeper in Melbourne Test

2 hours ago
 Saud, Rizwan and Salman hit half-centuries on day ..

Saud, Rizwan and Salman hit half-centuries on day one of the practice match agai ..

2 hours ago
 Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY I ..

Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY Increase in Global Smartphone S ..

2 hours ago
 SC grants bail to Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher ca ..

SC grants bail to Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

2 hours ago
Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illeg ..

Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illegal marriage case

4 hours ago
 ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

5 hours ago
 Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

9 hours ago
 46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business