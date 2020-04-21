Chinese experts guide Pakistan Stock Exchange management in dealing with COVID-19 effects

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Chinese exchange partners of pakistan stock exchange (PSX) worked closely with psx management, shared their expertise and guidance, in taking timely preventive and precautionary measures to deal with the Covid-19 threat.

"The Chinese counterparts assisted PSX in devising protocols and SOPs, which have been instrumental in ensuring measures to keep the market functioning seamlessly," said a PSX press statement received here.

These guidelines helped the operational activities and trading platforms of PSX to continue to function normally in these trying times while ensuring safety and protection of staff and employees of the exchange.

The Stock Exchange has been among the first few organizations in Pakistan to implement WFH policies whilst ensuring smooth functioning of the trading platform and activities of the Exchange.

Not only guidance but in view of the existing global shortage of gear for COVID 19, the members of the Chinese consortium namely, the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX) sent across large shipments of surgical masks for PSX staff use, the statement added.

"The Shanghai Stock Exchange has always attached great importance to the development of PSX.

As a director of the board of PSX, I also care for the well-being of all PSX staff," Fu Hao, Deputy Director-General, Global business Development Committee at SSE and member of the board of PSX said according to the statement.

"Despite the difficulties, we managed to secure surgical masks and would like to provide them to PSX," Hao added.

Similarly, the IT team of Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) has been working hard remotely to ensure that the new trading platform is implemented on time, despite the challenges posed by COVID 19.

According to the statement, Farrukh H Khan, the MD and CEO Pakistan Stock Exchange expressed gratitude for the assistance by SSE, SZSE and CFFEX to PSX.

"We are thankful to our Chinese partners who have given us ample and timely support in the shape of guidelines and safety gear in order to deal with the threat of the Coronavirus pandemic," Khan said adding that the PSX management had taken guidance and learnt from the best practices adopted by Chinese exchange partners.

This helped in keeping PSX functioning while ensuring safety of its staff, he said and also appreciated PIA for transporting preventive gear for PSX from China.