UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Experts Guide Pakistan Stock Exchange Management In Dealing With COVID-19 Effects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 09:17 PM

Chinese experts guide Pakistan Stock Exchange management in dealing with COVID-19 effects

The Chinese exchange partners of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) worked closely with PSX management, shared their expertise and guidance, in taking timely preventive and precautionary measures to deal with the Covid-19 threat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Chinese exchange partners of pakistan stock exchange (PSX) worked closely with psx management, shared their expertise and guidance, in taking timely preventive and precautionary measures to deal with the Covid-19 threat.

"The Chinese counterparts assisted PSX in devising protocols and SOPs, which have been instrumental in ensuring measures to keep the market functioning seamlessly," said a PSX press statement received here.

These guidelines helped the operational activities and trading platforms of PSX to continue to function normally in these trying times while ensuring safety and protection of staff and employees of the exchange.

The Stock Exchange has been among the first few organizations in Pakistan to implement WFH policies whilst ensuring smooth functioning of the trading platform and activities of the Exchange.

Not only guidance but in view of the existing global shortage of gear for COVID 19, the members of the Chinese consortium namely, the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX) sent across large shipments of surgical masks for PSX staff use, the statement added.

"The Shanghai Stock Exchange has always attached great importance to the development of PSX.

As a director of the board of PSX, I also care for the well-being of all PSX staff," Fu Hao, Deputy Director-General, Global business Development Committee at SSE and member of the board of PSX said according to the statement.

"Despite the difficulties, we managed to secure surgical masks and would like to provide them to PSX," Hao added.

Similarly, the IT team of Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) has been working hard remotely to ensure that the new trading platform is implemented on time, despite the challenges posed by COVID 19.

According to the statement, Farrukh H Khan, the MD and CEO Pakistan Stock Exchange expressed gratitude for the assistance by SSE, SZSE and CFFEX to PSX.

"We are thankful to our Chinese partners who have given us ample and timely support in the shape of guidelines and safety gear in order to deal with the threat of the Coronavirus pandemic," Khan said adding that the PSX management had taken guidance and learnt from the best practices adopted by Chinese exchange partners.

This helped in keeping PSX functioning while ensuring safety of its staff, he said and also appreciated PIA for transporting preventive gear for PSX from China.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Stock Exchange Exchange Business China Pakistan Stock Exchange China Financial Futures Exchange Shanghai Stock Exchange Shenzhen Stock Exchange Market All From Best Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited PIA Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Earth Day 2020 is an important event to unify effo ..

17 minutes ago

French court to rule on Amazon delivery rules amid ..

17 seconds ago

COVID-19 Case Count Worldwide Exceeds 2.5Mln - Joh ..

21 seconds ago

US Approves First COVID-19 Test For Samples Collec ..

23 seconds ago

Driver killed in attack on UN vehicle in Myanmar's ..

25 seconds ago

AD Industries inspects ghee, flour mills

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.