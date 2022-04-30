UrduPoint.com

Chongqing Companies To Be Fully Supported To Invest In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2022 | 01:57 PM

Chongqing companies to be fully supported to invest in Pakistan

The companies from Chongqing, China will be fully supported to invest in Pakistan, and the BOI looks forward to deepening relations with the Government of Chongqing, China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The companies from Chongqing, China will be fully supported to invest in Pakistan, and the BOI looks forward to deepening relations with the Government of Chongqing, China.

This was stated by Asim Ayub, Project Director of Pakistan board of Investment highlighted on 2022 Chongqing Jiangbei District International Investment Promotion.

During the 6th Joint Working Group meeting on CPEC Industrial Cooperation (IC) held by National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of China and Board of Investment (BOI) Pakistan, NDRC proposed the inclusion of the provincial and municipal Development and Reforms Commissions for advancing the industrial cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Strengthening economic and trade exchanges between Chongqing and Pakistani cities is of great significance to give full play to their complementary advantages, carrying out pragmatic exchanges and cooperation, and benefiting people in the cities, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Chongqing's cooperation with Pakistan covers a wide range of fields, including trade, business, education, etc., and there is still great potential to be further unleashed.

Asim Ayub underlined that BOI is taking the lead in CPEC industrial cooperation by providing enabling environment for business-to-business and people-to-people cooperation, through policy support, promotion of joint ventures between Pakistani, Chinese and 3rd-country companies, in addition to promoting and governing the Special Economic Zones in Pakistan.

"Pakistan provides a myriad of opportunities for foreign businesses to flourish and prosper. The Special Economic Zones provide a 10-year income tax holiday and one-time custom duty exemptions for plants and machinery, both for the developers and zone enterprises." Asim Ayub further said, "The Government of Pakistan highly values Chinese investment and through its liberal investment regime, promises the possibility of 100% repatriation of capital, profits, and dividends."� He also expressed hope to work jointly with Chongqing to attract investments in various sectors, on the foundation of the framework agreement on CPEC-IC. These sectors may include agriculture, textile, mines & minerals, hi-tech and skills development in IT and science.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Education China Agriculture CPEC Chongqing Lead May Textile From Government Agreement BOI

Recent Stories

One killed, two injured as coaster hits motorcycle ..

One killed, two injured as coaster hits motorcycle

2 minutes ago
 103 heroin-filled capsules recovered from passenge ..

103 heroin-filled capsules recovered from passenger's stomach

2 minutes ago
 Crisis deepens as Punjab Governor rejects Buzdar' ..

Crisis deepens as Punjab Governor rejects Buzdar's resignation

12 minutes ago
 Cuba sees 2022's lowest COVID-19 cases for second ..

Cuba sees 2022's lowest COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

3 minutes ago
 KWSB gets back office allocated to mechanic

KWSB gets back office allocated to mechanic

3 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.