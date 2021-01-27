CNG station reopen in Islamabad, Punjab on regular basis: Paracha

Central leader of All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha said the gas supply to CNG stations, operating in Islamabad and Punjab, had been fully restored on Wednesday at 6 p.m

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Central leader of All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha said the gas supply to CNG stations, operating in Islamabad and Punjab, had been fully restored on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

"We [APCNGA) are thankful to the government for restoring the gas supply to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations on a regular basis," he said in a press statement.

Paracha said the business community attached with the CNG industry had taken a sigh of relief with restoration of the gas supply as around 200,000 workers would resume their jobs and millions of vehicles get inexpensive and environment-friendly fuel.

He expressed the confidence that with plying of CNG-run vehicles, fare charges of public transport and environmental pollution would come down.