Commerce Minister Discusses Tariff Changes With APSEA

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Zain Mahmood, Chairman of the All Pakistan Solvent Extractors Association (APSEA), along with his team, called on Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss key issues facing the edible oil industry, particularly the need for tariff changes on soybean and canola imports to support domestic production.

The Coordinator to Prime Minister on Commerce Rana Ihsaan Afzal, and Secretary Commerce, Jawad Paul were also present during the meeting, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Mahmood emphasized the importance of protecting and promoting local farmers by introducing appropriate adjustments in tariff structures.

He noted that revising import tariffs could incentivize the cultivation and processing of oil seeds within Pakistan, thereby strengthening self-reliance and reducing dependence on imports.

The Chairman APSEA also proposed various measures to increase the production of oilseeds, including sunflower, soybean, and canola, to reduce the country’s import bill and make the local industry more productive.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan assured the delegation of the government’s full support. He reiterated the Ministry of Commerce’s commitment to policy initiatives that enhance local agricultural value chains and industrial sustainability.

The meeting reflected the government’s continued engagement with industry stakeholders to develop trade policies that align with national economic goals.

