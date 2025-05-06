Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2025 | 11:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 06, 2025, FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 08, 2025

USD 281.1971

GBP 373.4016

EUR 318.1464

JPY 1.9480

