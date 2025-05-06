Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2025 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 06, 2025, FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 08, 2025
USD 281.1971
GBP 373.4016
EUR 318.1464
JPY 1.9480
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025
Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal
HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets
DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Football Tournament
Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais ..
Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visits PPP public gathering venue
Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggression
Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling terror plot in Khyber Pakhtunk ..
FDA to auction plots on May 15
AFD mission reviews progress on WASA project
State government determined to furnish rural areas population
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates2 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES2 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 20252 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 20253 hours ago
-
FDA to auction plots on May 1511 hours ago
-
AFD mission reviews progress on WASA project11 hours ago
-
FBR to set up a facilitation counter for taxpayers’ guidance12 hours ago
-
Tax Law (Amendment) Ordinance aims to address urgent legal, administrative gaps13 hours ago
-
Ahsan directs ICT administration, provinces to stabilize prices essential commodities ahead of Eid-u ..15 hours ago
-
PRA's tax collection up by 26pc last month15 hours ago
-
'13th Finland–Pakistan Business Summit 2025', highlights economic potential13 hours ago
-
SBP cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 11% owing to improved inflation outlook13 hours ago