EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) (06-05-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.86 279.83
GBP 375.96371.54
EUR 320.01 316.22
JPY 1.9671 1.9438
SAR 75.42 74.53
AED 77.01 76.
63
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3425
LIBOR 3M 4.2987
LIBOR 6M 4.1559
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD279.56278.18275.26272.81270.09 267.31264.81
EUR316.50315.29 312.58310.42 307.94 305.36 303.13
GBP371.58369.78 365.95362.75359.21355.57 352.30
APP/as/
