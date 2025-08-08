Open Menu

Commerce Minister Urges Timber Traders To Grow Forests, Assures Full Support On Trade Hurdles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Commerce Minister urges timber traders to grow forests, assures full Support on trade hurdles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has urged the timber trade sector to play a proactive role in forest growth, while assuring government support on key trade-related challenges.

He was speaking during a detailed meeting with a delegation of the All Pakistan Timber Traders Association (APTTA), led by Chairman Muhammad Sharjil Goplani, said a release issued here on Friday.

The delegation highlighted pressing issues including banking hurdles, permit delays, shipment complications, documentation bottlenecks, and challenges linked to the Department of Plant Protection (DPP).

Chairman Goplani informed the minister that Pakistan heavily relies on timber imports to meet national demand, with the United States being the largest supplier, followed by Germany, Sweden, Finland, the Philippines, and Canada. “Only 1.9% of our land is forested, which is far below national consumption needs,” he said.

Responding to the concerns, Jam Kamal Khan assured the delegation that the government is fully committed to addressing their issues.

He directed the relevant departments to take swift action to resolve permit and documentation challenges.

At the same time, the minister emphasized the urgency of enhancing local forest cover. “We must take this responsibility for the sake of our next generation,” he remarked. He urged the association to consider forest development as part of their long-term strategy and offered full facilitation from the government.

He instructed concerned departments to conduct surveys in various parts of Balochistan — particularly in flood-prone and non-arable lands — to assess their suitability for forest plantations.

He identified some areas with untapped potential, suggesting the plantation of fast-growing tree varieties like Cano, Safeda, and Subabul (Subrus).

The association also informed the minister that timber is treated as an essential item and currently enjoys exemption from customs duties — a critical policy supporting the construction and furniture industries.

The minister concluded by acknowledging the sector’s importance and reiterated the government’s commitment to resolving all genuine concerns of timber traders while promoting environmental sustainability.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Ind ..

Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Relief for electricity consumers as protected unit ..

Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..

12 minutes ago
 Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahor ..

Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover

24 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange wi ..

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange with Uganda

1 hour ago
 Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI gu ..

Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI guarantees there will be no law ..

1 hour ago
 Registration opens for Huairou Great Wall Marathon ..

Registration opens for Huairou Great Wall Marathon, Zayed Charity Run 2025

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2025

5 hours ago
 3.5 magnitude tremor recorded in Al Sila' with no ..

3.5 magnitude tremor recorded in Al Sila' with no reported impact: NCM

12 hours ago
 Starvation, malnutrition devastating Gaza: UN

Starvation, malnutrition devastating Gaza: UN

12 hours ago
 Punjab Life Insurance Company to serve as pro-peop ..

Punjab Life Insurance Company to serve as pro-people institution: Minister Mujta ..

14 hours ago
 Minor molested in Hazro, Attock

Minor molested in Hazro, Attock

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business