Commerce Minister urges timber traders to grow forests, assures full Support on trade hurdles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has urged the timber trade sector to play a proactive role in forest growth, while assuring government support on key trade-related challenges.
He was speaking during a detailed meeting with a delegation of the All Pakistan Timber Traders Association (APTTA), led by Chairman Muhammad Sharjil Goplani, said a release issued here on Friday.
The delegation highlighted pressing issues including banking hurdles, permit delays, shipment complications, documentation bottlenecks, and challenges linked to the Department of Plant Protection (DPP).
Chairman Goplani informed the minister that Pakistan heavily relies on timber imports to meet national demand, with the United States being the largest supplier, followed by Germany, Sweden, Finland, the Philippines, and Canada. “Only 1.9% of our land is forested, which is far below national consumption needs,” he said.
Responding to the concerns, Jam Kamal Khan assured the delegation that the government is fully committed to addressing their issues.
He directed the relevant departments to take swift action to resolve permit and documentation challenges.
At the same time, the minister emphasized the urgency of enhancing local forest cover. “We must take this responsibility for the sake of our next generation,” he remarked. He urged the association to consider forest development as part of their long-term strategy and offered full facilitation from the government.
He instructed concerned departments to conduct surveys in various parts of Balochistan — particularly in flood-prone and non-arable lands — to assess their suitability for forest plantations.
He identified some areas with untapped potential, suggesting the plantation of fast-growing tree varieties like Cano, Safeda, and Subabul (Subrus).
The association also informed the minister that timber is treated as an essential item and currently enjoys exemption from customs duties — a critical policy supporting the construction and furniture industries.
The minister concluded by acknowledging the sector’s importance and reiterated the government’s commitment to resolving all genuine concerns of timber traders while promoting environmental sustainability.
