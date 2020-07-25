UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Completion Of Nord Stream 2 To Cut Europe Gas Prices By 25%, Hurt US Producers - Report

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

Completion of Nord Stream 2 to Cut Europe Gas Prices by 25%, Hurt US Producers - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) European prices for natural gas would drop by about one quarter if the Nord Stream 2 pipeline connecting Russia to Germany were completed, the consulting firm Wood Mackenzie said in a report on Friday.

"If Nord Stream 2 remains unfinished, European benchmark TTF gas is expected to average about $4 per million British Thermal Units next year. But if the project can be completed as its backers hope early in 2021, then the average TTF price that year could drop to about $3, we estimate," the report said.

TTF, or Title Transfer Facility, refers to a benchmark price for gas in Europe based on a virtual trading exchange in the Netherlands.

Lower prices would mean higher gas consumption in Europe, in part because of coal to gas switching for power generation.

But some of the increase in imports from Russia would come at the expense of US liquefied natural gas exporters, the report said.

Russian gas exports to Europe are expected to be about 176 billion cubic meters (bmc) next year, up from 168 bmc this year. With Nord Stream 2, Russia's exports next year could be about 27 bmc higher at 203 bmc, the report said.

Russian natural gas has been crucial to powering the European economy in the decades since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

However the United States is eager to promote exports of liquefied natural gas to compete with Russia, according to US and European officials.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Exports Russia Europe Germany Nord Price United States Netherlands Gas From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler pardons 62 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adh ..

2 hours ago

England v West Indies 3rd Test scoreboard

54 minutes ago

Bukhari thanks UAE-based Pakistanis for supporting ..

54 minutes ago

Rights groups urge Palestinian Authority to free p ..

56 minutes ago

Tighter mask rules, more tests as WHO warns of Eur ..

56 minutes ago

UAE underlines need to balance health and economic ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.