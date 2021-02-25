Cotton price touches sky  

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2021) The cotton price touched the record high and reached Rs 12, 500 per maund in 11 years, a local tv reported on Thursday.

According to the latest reports, the cotton prices increased during last four days.

“The increasing prices of cotton which is locally produced is unusual,” said Cotton Ginners Forum Chairman Ihsanul Haq.

“There will great impact on Cotton industry,” said Ihsanul Haq.

On other hand the prices of yarn were also skyrocketing due to the record export orders of the cotton. The government should take steps to expand the Cotton-growing area Sindh.

The prices of clothes in the markets are already out of reach of a common man. People who cannot afford the edibles of daily use how could buy the clothes.