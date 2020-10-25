UrduPoint.com
Country's Economy Moving Towards Growth Phase: Asad Umar

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday said the country's economy had achieved stabilization and was now moving into the growth phase.

"Strong earnings being reported by companies listed on pakistan stock exchange (PSX) reflect that stabilization having been achieved, and economy is moving into the growth phase", he said in a tweet.

The minister pointed out that a record 10 new Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) were also being planned by companies for listing on stock exchange this year.

He tweeted in response to a tweet by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Arif Habib Limited Shahid Ali Habib who said that the companies in psx had so far witnessed an outstanding performance.

He informed that so far as many as 83 companies of the PSX had announced quarterly (July-Sept) results showing an average earnings growth of 51 percent, year-on-year.

Further, he said 43 companies' earnings increased by 46 percent during first quarter of current fiscal year compared to same period of the last year.

