UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Country's Oil, Gas Reserves Stood At 568 MMBBL, 21,446 BCF Respectively

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 03:32 PM

Country's oil, gas reserves stood at 568 MMBBL, 21,446 BCF respectively

Pakistan has around 568 Million Barrel (MMBBL) oil and 21,446 Billion Cubic Feet (BCF) gas reserves, out of which 82,653 barrel oil and 3,755 MMCF gas is being extracted on daily basis from the existing fields operating in different parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan has around 568 Million Barrel (MMBBL) oil and 21,446 billion Cubic Feet (BCF) gas reserves, out of which 82,653 barrel oil and 3,755 MMCF gas is being extracted on daily basis from the existing fields operating in different parts of the country.

"The existing reserves are depleting fast as there is no major oil and gas discovery since long. The country's total gas demand is more or less 7,000 Million Cubic per Day (MMCFD) against the total production of 3,755 MMCFD, which is being met through import of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to some extent," a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

While, almost 50 percent of the total oil consumption is met through import of the commodity, he added.

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL)'s share in oil and reserves is 23 percent and 38 percent respectively, while it is producing 46 percent of the country's total oil production and 28 percent of gas production.

According to an official report, oil and gas Exploration and Production (E&P) companies, during the last 71 years drilled as many as 2,366 exploratory, appraisal and development wells, yielding around 330 discoveries.

Cognizant of the increasing demand of energy and depleting hydrocarbon reserves, the official said, the government was preparing a summary for creation of new oil and gas exploration block in potential areas of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Balochistan.

Explaining the existing exploration licensing zones, he said the country had been divided into four zones, consisting of West Balochistan-Pishin-Potowar Basins, Kirthar, East Balochistan-Punjab platform-Suleman Basins, Lower Indus Basins and Indus & Makran Basins.

He said earlier the new zone was considered high security risk area, but now after the improved situation, these parts of the country were being added in potential hydrocarbon reserves under a sufficient security mechanism.

Answering a question, the official said currently the country's total sedimentary area was around 827,268 square kilometers (KM2), out of which 320, 741 KM or 39 percent of the area was under exploration.

He said it was a fact that multinational companies were least interested in oil and gas exploration sector due to non-discovery of any major hydrocarbon reserve since long. However, the country has sufficient potential in different sedimentary pockets, but it needed a more robust strategy to explore it.

Accordingly, the official said, the Petroleum Division was planning to initiate international bidding process for award of 35 to 40 new exploration blocks in December this year.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Import FATA Company Oil December Gas National University From Government Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan to take part in four-party meeting on Afg ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors 25 top performing clients in ..

13 minutes ago

Bangladesh women cricket team arrived on a tour of ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan women team for T20I series against Bangla ..

20 minutes ago

Etisalat Group reports AED6.7 billion net profit f ..

20 minutes ago

Japanese PM receives Hazza bin Zayed

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.