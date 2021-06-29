UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPEC's 2nd Phase, Helps Generate Huge Job Opportunities, Boost Economic Growth: BOI Official

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 08:29 PM

CPEC's 2nd phase, helps generate huge job opportunities, boost economic growth: BOI official

The second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has generated huge job opportunities and played proactive role to boost economic growth of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has generated huge job opportunities and played proactive role to boost economic growth of the country.

An official of board of Investment (BOI) on Tuesday indicated that Chinese investment in multiple sectors had positive impact on employment, transfer of information and improving skills of Pakistani workforce.

In the second phase of CPEC, industrial and agricultural cooperation of both countries had made strides, he said and added "CPEC for All" was the epic depiction of its vision.

In next phase, both countries would be working on Gwader Port development, industrial parks, agriculture, science and technology projects, he added.

He said that CPEC was purely a development project which had specific benefits for Pakistan and China, in addition to positive spillover-effects for neighboring countries. It was reason that both countries intended to to accomplish CPEC projects in time, he added.

The official said : "We do ensure maximum facilitation to foreign investors through CPEC, besides carrying out speedy development work at Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zones (SEZs) of Faisalabad and Rashakai. Large number of foreign investor have shown interest to invest in these Zones, he added.

Currently, both countries were working out modalities for 10th meeting of CPEC joint cooperation committee, he said and added China could supply inexpensive raw materials for local markets, specially Pakistan's textile industry. This will also help in utilizing additional manpower in Kashgar, he said.

He said that preferential policies were vital to attract companies for investment in industrial parks. Areas that required these preferential policies included land, tax, logistics and services, he added.

He said Chinese investors had special interest in steel, cement, energy, textiles and auto sectors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Technology China Agriculture Job CPEC Kashgar Market Textile All Industry BOI Employment

Recent Stories

Dubai’s economic ecosystem aligns with vision of ..

6 minutes ago

Govt focusing on "from brain drain to brain gain": ..

2 minutes ago

Nothing can change Pak-China special friendship: P ..

2 minutes ago

Two arrested for packing fake mobil oil

2 minutes ago

United Airlines unveils record jet order in bet on ..

7 minutes ago

Tennis: Wimbledon results -- 1st update

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.