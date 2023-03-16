UrduPoint.com

Credit Suisse Bounces Back But Investors Still Cautious

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Credit Suisse bounces back but investors still cautious

Credit Suisse rallied on the stock market on Thursday after grabbing a $54 billion central bank lifeline in a bid to restore investor confidence but analysts remain wary about the major lender's future

Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ):Credit Suisse rallied on the stock market on Thursday after grabbing a $54 billion central bank lifeline in a bid to restore investor confidence but analysts remain wary about the major lender's future.

Switzerland's second-biggest lender suffered its worst-ever day on the stock exchange Wednesday as market fears over the risk of another global banking crisis swirled, after US tech industry lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank imploded.

Share prices plunged more than 30 percent to 1.55 Swiss francs, pushing the Swiss National Bank to come to the rescue in a bid to reassure the markets.

Hours before the stock exchange reopened, Credit Suisse announced Thursday that it would borrow 50 billion francs from the SNB to reinforce the group.

The embattled bank said it was also making buyback offers on about $3 billion worth of debt.

"These measures demonstrate decisive action to strengthen Credit Suisse as we continue our strategic transformation to deliver value to our clients and other stakeholders," chief executive Ulrich Koerner said in a statement.

"My team and I are resolved to move forward rapidly to deliver a simpler and more focused bank built around client needs."The moves seemed to have some effect: at 1200 GMT, Credit Suisse shares were up 22 percent at 2.07 at Swiss francs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Bank Market From Industry National Bank Of Pakistan Billion

Recent Stories

Get Your Game On: Smartphones with the Best Perfor ..

Get Your Game On: Smartphones with the Best Performance in Pakistan

22 seconds ago
 Dubai Culture set to organise Dubai Calligraphy Bi ..

Dubai Culture set to organise Dubai Calligraphy Biennale next October

16 minutes ago
 ADNOC Distribution reinforces commitment to growth ..

ADNOC Distribution reinforces commitment to growth in 2023

16 minutes ago
 All Countries Agree to Build Dagestan-Azerbaijan-I ..

All Countries Agree to Build Dagestan-Azerbaijan-Iran Route Despite Complexity - ..

14 minutes ago
 Need to bring accountability, governance & unity t ..

Need to bring accountability, governance & unity through Parliament: Sherry Rehm ..

14 minutes ago
 EDGE appointed as official representative of Bhara ..

EDGE appointed as official representative of Bharat Dynamics Limited in UAE

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.