Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.39 275.

32

GBP 349.80 342.24

EUR 299.07 293.16

JPY 1.8195 1.7802

SAR 75.02 73.39

AED 76.63 74.96

