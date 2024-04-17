Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Open Menu

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.39 275.

32

GBP 349.80 342.24

EUR 299.07 293.16

JPY 1.8195 1.7802

SAR 75.02 73.39

AED 76.63 74.96

