Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 17 April 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 06:08 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.39 275.
32
GBP 349.80 342.24
EUR 299.07 293.16
JPY 1.8195 1.7802
SAR 75.02 73.39
AED 76.63 74.96
APP/as
