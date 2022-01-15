UrduPoint.com

Customs Seizes Rs 130 Million Smuggle Contraband Items

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Customs seizes Rs 130 million smuggle contraband Items

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Customs has seized smuggled contraband Items at Torkham, valuing Rs.130 million in its ongoing crackdown against illegal trade and smuggling.

Intensifying its ongoing crackdown against smuggling and in two back-to-back successful operations, Pakistan Customs at Torkham seized contraband goods of Rs.130 million, said a press release issued by FBR here on Saturday.

In the first incident, on 8th January and upon credible intelligence, the customs authorities at Customs Station Torkham checked a vehicle bearing registration no. KBL 827.

After a detailed inspection, the Customs staff recovered narcotics consisting 7 kg heroine and 2.5 kg Ice from the fuel tank of the said vehicle.

The approximate value of seized drugs is around Rs.100 million in the international market.

The truck driver Rahem Khan, resident of Afghanistan, has been arrested for further legal proceedings.

Likewise, in another incident on 7th January 2022, a vehicle bearing no. 2020-09-0900 loaded with onions came to Pakistan from Afghanistan.

It was found suspicious by Customs import staff posted at Customs Station Torkham.

After thorough checking, the staff found a huge concealment of transit smuggled goods under an apparent layer of onions.

They found 460 cartons of Milano Cigarettes, 50 bundles of suiting clothes, 8 cartons of firecrackers and 200 bags of onions.

Total value of smuggled goods is around Rs 30 million.

An FIR has been lodged and further legal proceedings have been initiated against the culprits.

It is pertinent to mention that Federal board of Revenue is following a policy of zero tolerance against smuggling and thereby has increased vigilance and surveillance of cargo movement across the border.

Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin, has commended FBR for its successful anti smuggling drive across the country. Likewise, Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division, Dr.Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has appreciated Member Customs (Ops) FBR, Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, in ensuring zero tolerance against smuggling of all shades and grades.

He has announced cash awards and merit certificates for the Customs Team posted at Torkham on conducting two back to back successful operations.

He further reiterated his unflinching resolve to fight the menace of smuggling across Pakistan in order to maximize tax compliance.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Import Shaukat Tarin Drugs Driver Vehicle Tank January Border FIR FBR Market All From Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

Muhammad Rizwan discloses reason behind not clicki ..

Muhammad Rizwan discloses reason behind not clicking pictures with female fans

34 minutes ago
 New Zealand Warns of Strong Currents Due to Volcan ..

New Zealand Warns of Strong Currents Due to Volcanic Eruption in Tonga

44 minutes ago
 Trump to rally faithful in Arizona

Trump to rally faithful in Arizona

44 minutes ago
 Agriculture deptt seeks applications from intendin ..

Agriculture deptt seeks applications from intending farmers on wheat production ..

44 minutes ago
 Kyrgyz troops return from Kazakhstan after peaceke ..

Kyrgyz troops return from Kazakhstan after peacekeeping mission

44 minutes ago
 Activists freed but Egypt repression still 'system ..

Activists freed but Egypt repression still 'systematic'

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.