UrduPoint.com

Danish Authorities Believe Nord Stream Accident Resulted From Deliberate Actions

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 12:34 AM

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen sees the leaks at Nord Stream pipelines as the result of deliberate actions and could not be the result of an accident, Reuters reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen sees the leaks at Nord Stream pipelines as the result of deliberate actions and could not be the result of an accident, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The prime minister also said that the authorities did not see a direct military threat to the country after the accident.

At the same time, according to the country's Energy Minister Dan Jorgensen said that the authorities believed that the leaks at Nord Stream had been provoked by "explosions" and had not happened by chance.

According to AFP, the minister also said the leak could last at least a week.

