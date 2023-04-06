Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Dar Assures Support For Timely Execution Of Projects Related To PIA, Railways

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Dar assures support for timely execution of projects related to PIA, Railways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday assured his full support for the timely execution of the projects of Civil Aviation Authority, Pakistan International Airlines, and Pakistan Railways in every possible way.

The minister chaired a meeting on the matters of Railways and Aviation, said a Finance Ministry press release.

Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Railways, Secretary Aviation, Secretary Finance, Federal Bureau of Revenue Chairman and senior officers from Finance, Aviation, and Railways divisions attended the meeting.

   The finance minister appreciated the measures and efforts being taken for improvement in both sectors.

  During the meeting, Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique briefed the Chair on the performance and ongoing projects pertaining to Civil Aviation Authority, PIA, and Pakistan Railways.

The meeting discussed various matters of the Civil Aviation and Railways sectors related to finances, taxation, outstanding payments, and cash flows. It also deliberated upon possible solutions and measures that can be taken for the resolution of the issues in order to ensure the provision of better services to air and rail passengers.

The meeting also discussed the restructuring of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) in order to enhance its performance and make it compatible with international standards.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Prime Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique Ishaq Dar From Pakistan International Airlines Corporation PIA

Recent Stories

AUS, Mindware sign MoA to support student capacity ..

AUS, Mindware sign MoA to support student capacity building and knowledge exchan ..

24 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Majlis 2023 highlights role of bus ..

Sharjah Ramadan Majlis 2023 highlights role of business, industrial sectors in a ..

24 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Dhaid Mosque

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Dhaid Mosque

24 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Shams review ways to upgrade emir ..

Sharjah Chamber, Shams review ways to upgrade emirate&#039;s investment climate

39 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED2.3 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.3 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

54 minutes ago
 Zero Two digital assets infrastructure company lau ..

Zero Two digital assets infrastructure company launches in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.