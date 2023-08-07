Open Menu

Dar Chairs CCoIGCT Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Monday chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT).

According to press statement issued by finance ministry, the CCoIGCT considered and reviewed the progress of the negotiation committee for the development of Bulk and General Cargo Terminal at East Wharf, Karachi Port.

The negotiations were held on August 4 and 5, 2023 on the commercial agreement between Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and AD Ports UAE in this regard.

The cabinet committee directed the negotiation committee to re-engage with AD Ports UAE to improve the terms offered by AD Ports UAE.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari; Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar; Federal Minister for Power, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister of State for Petroleum, Musadik Masood Malik, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance, Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue, Tariq Mehmood Pahsa, Secretaries Maritime Affairs, Law & Justice, and other senior officers.

