UrduPoint.com

Documents On Safety At Sea, Finance Prepared Ahead Of Mitsotakis's Visit To Russia - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 07:24 PM

Documents on Safety at Sea, Finance Prepared Ahead of Mitsotakis's Visit to Russia - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that documents on safety at sea, tourism, finance and technologies have been prepared ahead of the visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Sochi

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that documents on safety at sea, tourism, finance and technologies have been prepared ahead of the visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Sochi.

"The signing of a number of agreements is also timed to coincide with the visit of the prime minister of Greece, in particular, in such areas as maritime security, tourism, finance, high technologies," Putin told a press conference, adding that the meeting was "meaningful" and "effective."

