Dollar gains 02 paisa against rupee in interbank

The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee witnessed increase of 02 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 155.90 as compared to the last closing at Rs 155.88, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee witnessed increase of 02 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 155.90 as compared to the last closing at Rs 155.88, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 155.70 and Rs 156.20 The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.

51 and was traded at Rs 173.52 against the last closing of Rs 173.01.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable and was traded at Rs1.43 whereas the increase of Rs 0.64 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 200.89 as compared to last closing of Rs 200.25.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham soared by 01 paisa and was traded at Rs 42.44 compared to Rs 42.43 whereas Saudi Rayal remained stable and was traded at Rs 41.56, the data revealed.