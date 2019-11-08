UrduPoint.com
Dollar Loses 07 Paisa Against Rupee

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 11:27 PM

Dollar loses 07 paisa against Rupee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee decreased by 07 paisa in the interbank and was traded at Rs155.47 against the closing of Rs 155.54 during last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Friday.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.65 and was traded at Rs 171.72 against the last closing of Rs 172.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable and was traded at Rs1.42 whereas the decrease of Rs 0.99 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 199.19 as compared to last closing of Rs 200.18.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham shed Rs .03 whereas Saudi Rayal declined by Rs 0.02 after which they were traded at Rs 42.32 and Rs 41.45, against Rs 42.35 and Rs 41.47 respectively.

