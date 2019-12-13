UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Double-digit Fall In Imports Strengthening Forex Reserves

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:17 PM

Double-digit fall in imports strengthening forex reserves

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said the double-digit reduction in imports are strengthening forex reserves

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said the double-digit reduction in imports are strengthening forex reserves.Imports have been reduced by 33 percent in the five months of the current fiscal which is also resulting in some serious problems.Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that rupee is gaining strength but it has not resulted in reduction in prices.

The former minister noted that exports have jumped by almost five percent to 9.54 billion during July-November but it is insignificant despite the repeated reduction in the value of rupee and relaxations to the export industry.The export situation is not satisfactory which may result in a missed target set at 26 billion Dollars however attention to tax and refund issues can make a change.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Exports Business Alliance May All Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Business moot for providing relief to private sect ..

11 minutes ago

Moscow Hopes to Settle All Differences on Road Map ..

8 minutes ago

One killed in roof collapse incident in Sialkot

8 minutes ago

City receives light rain in Sialkot

8 minutes ago

British PM Johnson arrives at Palace after vote wi ..

8 minutes ago

Standard Bank launches UnionPay card to provide co ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.