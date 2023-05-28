UrduPoint.com

"E-commerce Drives Pakistan's Furniture Industry Growth: Says CEO

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2023 | 01:10 PM

"E-commerce drives Pakistan's furniture industry growth: says CEO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Furniture Council, Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Sunday said that the e-commerce sector in Pakistan continues to grow at an unprecedented rate, with furniture manufacturers and retailers experiencing a significant boost in sales.

Speaking to a delegation of Furniture manufacturers led by Nabeel Arain he said through online marketplaces and home decor websites, manufacturers have been able to expand their reach and tap into new markets, leading to a surge in demand for Pakistani furniture, said a press release.

Kashif said the furniture industry in Pakistan has been experiencing steady growth over the past few years with a large population, increasing urbanization, and a growing middle class, which are all positive symptoms for the furniture market.

He said additionally the rise in disposable income and changing lifestyles have contributed to the increased demand for modern and stylish furniture.

Real estate and construction activities in Pakistan have also fueled the demand for furniture adding that as more housing projects, commercial buildings, and offices are being developed, the need for furnishing and interior design services has risen.

This presents opportunities for furniture manufacturers, retailers, and interior design companies, he said.

Kashif Ashfaq said, however, there are also some challenges faced by the furniture industry in Pakistan which include a lack of skilled labor, inconsistent quality standards, limited access to modern technology and machinery, and competition from imported furniture.

He said addressing these challenges will be crucial for the industry to reach its full potential.

Overall, with the favorable market conditions and increasing consumer demand, the prospects for the furniture industry in Pakistan appear positive, he added.

However, it is essential for businesses to adapt to changing trends, improve quality, invest in design and innovation, and establish strong distribution networks, he concluded.

