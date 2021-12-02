UrduPoint.com

ECC Approve Summary For Purchasing Of 175,000 MT Imported Wheat By WFP

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:50 AM

ECC approve summary for purchasing of 175,000 MT imported wheat by WFP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the summary for purchasing 175,000 MT imported wheat by World Food Programme (WFP) for the vulnerable population in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The ECC deliberated in detail and approved the summary presented by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research for purchase of 175,000 MT imported wheat by the WFP from PASSCO's stock for Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs,Omar Ayub Khan, chaired a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in Islamabad, said a press release issued by the Economic Affairs Division here.

The wheat flour will complement the WFP's food basket for distribution to the food vulnerable population in Pakistan and Afghanistan within the WFP's commitment to eliminate hunger.

The meeting was attended by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam,Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Federal Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar, Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro, SAPM on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, relevant federal secretaries and other senior officers.

The ECC also approved the summary tabled by the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division for inclusion of beneficiaries of Ehsaas Kafalat Program with PMT score between 29.01 to 37 under the recent NSER survey in Ehsaas Emergency Cash (EEC-2) Program.

These beneficiaries are proposed to be provided one-time emergency cash assistance of Rs12,000/- per beneficiary on a first come first served basis. This support would help to mitigate socioeconomic impact on poor and vulnerable segments of the society amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The ECC discussed in detail and approved the proposal submitted by the Ministry of Energy for increase of OMC's and Dealers' margins for Motor Spirit (MS) and High Speed Diesel (HSD) with effect from forthcoming revision in oil prices.

The ECC also discussed these summaries and directed the concerned Ministries/Divisions to resubmit their summaries after revision of the proposals: The summaries submitted by Ministry of Industries and Production on Contractual Obligations of Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC); Provision of Un-targeted Subsidy for November and December 2021 under PM's Relief Package; Exemption of Duties and Taxes for Uninterrupted Supply of Oxygen Gas in the Country for Medical Purposes.

The summary tabled by the Ministry of Petroleum seeking permission to amend the petroleum concessions agreement allowing GHPL assignment of working interest in Wali, Jandran West, Saruna and Pezu blocks of OGDCL.

The summary submitted by the Ministry of Energy regarding levy of Sales Tax on subsidy granted by the Federal Government to DISCOs.

Earlier, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin presided over a meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the ECC. The TAC discussed the summaries in detail and proposed its recommendations for consideration of the ECC.

