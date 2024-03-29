Open Menu

Economy Commences On Better Note In 2024: Finance Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Economy commences on better note in 2024: Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday said that with significant improvements in key economic indicators the economy in year 2024 commenced on a better note.

Addressing the business community at Gong Ceremony at pakistan stock exchange (PSX) Karachi, the minister said that the Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the Ministry of Law and Federal board of Revenue (FBR), was working to eliminate leakages in tax revenue and bring more people into the tax net.

The minister also highlighted the completion of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) review and the potential for future relations with the fund, said a statement issued here.

He mentioned that government was working to bring reforms in State-owned enterprise (SOEs), privatization and energy sectors besides improving tax system. He, however highlighted the role of the private sector in economic development.

The Finance Minister acknowledged the importance of the capital market in advancing economic growth adding that the government would work with Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to create a conducive regulatory environment for economic growth in the capital market.

He said the government would focus more on improving the efficiency, transparency, and protection of investors in the capital market to enhance its performance.

He said the finance ministry would collaborate with the capital market to facilitate access to capital for small and medium-sized businesses.

Aurangzeb expressed gratitude for Chinese participation and investment in Pakistan's capital market and stock holdings.

He emphasized that the growing cooperation between psx and Chinese exchanges was vital for the economic development of Pakistan and mutual benefits for both countries.

Meanwhile, during his visit to Karachi, the federal minister also visited Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to review the coverage and benefits of the Ramadan Relief Package. The purpose of the visit was to ensure implementation of the package.

It is pertinent to mention, the allocated amount for the Ramadan Relief Package has been increased from Rs. 7.5 billion to Rs. 12 billion.

The minister discussed the challenges in implementing the Ramadan Relief Package with USC officials and also met with the public in Karachi to addressed their concerns related to the package.

The minister assessed the availability of essential items at utility stores in Karachi and also reviewed a newly launched APP providing details of mobile utility stores and sales points.

He verified the operating hours of mobile utility stores and sales points to facilitate public access through the newly launched APP.

Aurangzeb reviewed the distribution and sale statistics of items under and oversaw the setup and operations of nominated mobile units for distributing subsidized food items among deserving individuals.

The Finance Minister emphasized fair distribution among deserving individuals and stated that efforts were being made to ensure quality of goods.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan IMF Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Business Mobile China Visit Sale Enterprise Pakistan Stock Exchange FBR Market From Government Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Billion Ramadan

Recent Stories

UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam resu ..

UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results

22 minutes ago
 Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T2 ..

Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to ..

Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy

2 hours ago
 PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, pow ..

PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj A ..

Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..

2 hours ago
 PM makes two more appointments in his team

PM makes two more appointments in his team

3 hours ago
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be broug ..

Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..

4 hours ago
 Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

5 hours ago
 Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

5 hours ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business