Egypt, Israel Discuss Plans for Liquefying Israeli Gas at Egyptian Plants - Oil Authority

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Egyptian oil minister and Israeli energy minister discussed on Monday plans for having Israeli natural gas liquefied at Egyptian plants for re-export, according to their joint statement.

"Oil and Mineral Resources Minister Tarek El Molla and Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar held a phone conversation on cooperation between the two countries and their future plans related to natural gas liquefaction," the statement published by the Egyptian oil authority read.

The two countries agreed to work out a deal in February that would see Israeli offshore gas field Leviathan connected to Egyptian LNG terminals.