UrduPoint.com

Egypt, Israel Discuss Plans For Liquefying Israeli Gas At Egyptian Plants - Oil Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 11:42 PM

Egypt, Israel Discuss Plans for Liquefying Israeli Gas at Egyptian Plants - Oil Authority

Egyptian oil minister and Israeli energy minister discussed on Monday plans for having Israeli natural gas liquefied at Egyptian plants for re-export, according to their joint statement

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Egyptian oil minister and Israeli energy minister discussed on Monday plans for having Israeli natural gas liquefied at Egyptian plants for re-export, according to their joint statement.

"Oil and Mineral Resources Minister Tarek El Molla and Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar held a phone conversation on cooperation between the two countries and their future plans related to natural gas liquefaction," the statement published by the Egyptian oil authority read.

The two countries agreed to work out a deal in February that would see Israeli offshore gas field Leviathan connected to Egyptian LNG terminals.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil February Gas

Recent Stories

MOCCAE, UAEU, Khalifa International Award for Date ..

MOCCAE, UAEU, Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovat ..

45 minutes ago
 PSG wait impatiently for Messi as Barcelona weeps

PSG wait impatiently for Messi as Barcelona weeps

9 seconds ago
 COVID-19 claims 20 more patients, infects 1,390 ot ..

COVID-19 claims 20 more patients, infects 1,390 others

10 seconds ago
 Eight business points sealed over SOPs violations

Eight business points sealed over SOPs violations

13 seconds ago
 I.Coast's Gbagbo announces push for new party

I.Coast's Gbagbo announces push for new party

3 minutes ago
 Nine People Killed Due to Oxygen Pipe Burst in Hos ..

Nine People Killed Due to Oxygen Pipe Burst in Hospital in Russia's North Osseti ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.