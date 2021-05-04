UrduPoint.com
Electric Fans Exports Increased By 26.83%

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Electric fans exports during first nine months of the fiscal year 2020-21 grew by 26.83 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-March 20-21, Electric fans worth US$ 21,189 thousand exported as compared to worth US$ 16,717 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Engineering goods increased by 16.95 per cent, worth US$ 164,010 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 140,243 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Other electrical machinery exports increased by 21.62 percent, worth US$ 32,840 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 27,003 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under view particular industries increased by 32.44 per cent, worth US$ 47.795 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 36.088 thousand of same period of last year.

