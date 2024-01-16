Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say that the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has reportedly sought approval from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for this proposed increase, which is linked to fuel price adjustments and was formally submitted in December.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2024) The Federal government is considering another hike in electricity rates, potentially increasing the cost by Rs.5.62 per unit.

Already grappling with the impact of a surge in fuel price adjustments, which has pushed rates up to Rs.8.56 per unit, electricity consumers are experiencing heightened financial challenges.

NEPRA is set to review the CPPA's request on January 31, and if approved, consumers may face a financial burden exceeding Rs.49 billion.

January's electricity bills revealed an additional burden of Rs.4.13 per unit due to the monthly fuel adjustment for November 2023. Consumers are already contending with a basic tariff surpassing Rs.

50 per unit, with further financial strain introduced through separate monthly and quarterly adjustments this month.

The recovery period for this three-month adjustment is anticipated to extend until March 2024, with an additional charge of Rs.1.15 per unit imposed for the January to March 2024 adjustment. Consumers are slated to bear these extra costs from January to March 2024. Moreover, a Rs.4.13 per unit increase was applied as part of the monthly fuel adjustment for November 2023, and a similar Rs.3.28 per unit rise was implemented for the April to June 2023 fuel adjustment.

In contrast, electricity companies have granted employees over Rs.10 billion worth of free electricity in the past year. Employees across various electricity distribution companies utilized more than 35 crore 56 lakh units of free electricity, with a total value exceeding Rs.10 billion 48 crore 18 lakh. This benefit extended to employees ranging from Grade 1 to 22.